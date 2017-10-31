Midweek football: Hillians through in Senior Cup, Hassocks out

Burgess Hill Town made it through to the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup with a ... win over Hailsham Town.

Tim Cook scored twice to give Ian Chapman's side a 2-0 half time lead.

Charlie Bennett and Aaron Smith-Joseph scored in the 86th minute and 90th minute respectively to make it 4-0.

Hassocks exited the competition losing 3-1 at the Pilot Field to Hastings United. James Westlake scored the Hassocks goal

In the SCFA RUR Charity Cup, Haywards Heath were taken to extra-time by Lancing in a thriller at Hanbury.

Trevor McCreadie scored an early penalty for Heath before an own goal and a deflected shot gave Lancing a half time lead.

Max Miller equalised in the 54th minute before a penalty in the 73rd minute gave Lancing the lead.

But Callum Saunders made it 3-3 with a great little finish in the 89th minute.

In the same competition, St Francis Rangers were beaten 6-0 by Littlehampton Town with Alex Laing hitting four for the Marigolds.