Midweek football: Hillians through in Senior Cup, Heath hammer the Bears

A professional display saw Burgess Hill Town beat East Grinstead 2-0 and progress into to the next round of the Parafix Sussex County FA Senior Cup.
Hillians lead at the break, courtesy of Aaron Smith-Joseph’s strike before Tony Garrod doubled the lead.
Haywards Heath Town remain top of the SCFL Premier after a 5-1 win against Broadbridge Heath.
George Hayward gave the home side the lead on three minutes before the Bears equalised 10 minutes later. Goals from Jamie Weston and Karly Akehurst then gave Shaun Saunders' men a two goal cushion. Trevor McCreadie finished off the scoring with a penalty in the 84th minute and a finish from close range in the 87th minute.
