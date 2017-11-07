Midweek football: Hillians win at Tooting and Mitcham, Heath's Senior Cup match abandoned

Burgess Hill Town made it six points in four days as they beat Tooting and Mitcham 2-1 away tonight (Tuesday).

Lucas Rodrigues gave the Hillians a 14th minute lead before Mike Dixon equalised on 63 minutes. But it a look a last minute goal from James Richmond for Ian Chapman's side to claim another vital three points.

Goals from Trevor McCreadie and Callum Saunders gave a Haywards Heath a 2-0 lead against Selsey in the Sussex Senior Cup but the heavy rain meant the game was abandoned after 62 minutes.