Midweek football: Hillians win at Tooting and Mitcham, Heath's Senior Cup match abandoned

Burgess Hill Town made it six points in four days as they beat Tooting and Mitcham 2-1 away tonight (Tuesday).
Lucas Rodrigues gave the Hillians a 14th minute lead before Mike Dixon equalised on 63 minutes. But it a look a last minute goal from James Richmond for Ian Chapman's side to claim another vital three points.
Goals from Trevor McCreadie and Callum Saunders gave a Haywards Heath a 2-0 lead against Selsey in the Sussex Senior Cup but the heavy rain meant the game was abandoned after 62 minutes.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Sussex Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.