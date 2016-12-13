Midweek football: O'Toole returns to punish Heath, Hillians lose at Sudbury

Former Haywards Heath Town striker Rob O'Toole returned to Hanbury to punish his old side with a brace tonight (Tuesday).

The prolific striker, who was Heath's top scorer last season, scored at the end of each half as leaders Shoreham beat Shaun Saunders' men 2-1.

Kane Louis battles his way through. Haywards Heath Town v Shoreham. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Laing continued his good form by opening the scoring for Heath in the eight minute. Heath kept that lead until half time before O'Toole, who signed for Shoreham in the summer, equalised four minutes after the break.

And three minutes from time he struck again to break Heath's fans' hearts.

Burgess Hill Town, looking to make it three league wins on the trot, had a tough trip away to Sudbury.

And it was the home side who took the lead in the 24th minute through Sam Bantick. Sudbury went into the break 2-0 up thanks to James Baker's 45th minute strike.

Ian Chapman's men couldn't find a way back into the game in the final minute the home side made it 3-0 when Liam Wales scored.

Hassocks were hopeful of progressing to the RUR Cup semi-finals after keeping Crawley Down Gatwick goalless at half time.

But three second half goals saw CDG progress.

Full reports to follow...

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/