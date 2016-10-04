Midweek football round-up: Hillians' unbeaten run continues after six-goal thriller

Burgess Hill Town's unbeaten run was extended to 10 games after FA Cup hat-trick hero Pat Harding scored a 90th minute equaliser against Havant and Waterlooville.

It didn't start well for the Hillians in this Ryman Premier clash as Theo Lewis gave the visitors a seventh minute lead. But goals from Dan Pearse and Harding gave the Hillians a half time lead.

But Matt Patterson scored the equaliser in the 72nd minute before Hillians' hearts were broken when Theo Lewis scored with just three minutes left

Hassocks were the only Mid Sussex club to win in the the Sussex Senior Cup. They beat East Preston 1-0 thanks to Michael Death's 72nd minute goal.

SCFL Premier Division high-flyers Haywards Heath Town were knocked out, losing 2-0 to Crowborough Athletic, while St Francis Rangers lost 6-0 away at Arundel.

