Mowbray praises Albion fans and ‘fantastic atmosphere’ at Amex

Tony Mowbray believes Brighton & Hove Albion supporters proved the difference in their 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Glenn Murray’s second-half strike proved the difference as Albion went nine-points clear of third-placed Huddersfield with victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Former Middlesbrough and West Brom boss Mowbray felt that the home supporters helped carry their team over the line at the Amex.

He said: “They have very good players and they are at the top end of the table and rightly so. They have a fantastic stadium and a fantastic atmosphere. Their supporters lifted them when they needed to in that 20 minutes in the second half.

“They felt the urgency and our supporters are Ewood do the same when you need a goal and are struggling a bit to get going, you need your fans to pick you up and I think they did that.

“One lapse in concentration cost us - we didn’t track a runner. Generally I though it was a pretty tight game, it was 0-0 most of the way.”