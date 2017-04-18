New main sponsor for Haywards Heath Rugby Club

Fairfax, the experts in land acquisition and property development in the south east of England, has agreed a three year commercial relationship with Haywards Heath RFC to become Main Club Sponsor from 1 July 2017.

The new deal includes the Fairfax logo on the front of the Heath 1 st XV shirts and shorts from the beginning of next season and joint branding of all Club digital and printed publications.

This development comes at an exciting time for Heath with the Club having just secured its third consecutive promotion and the appointment of Matt Hawkes as lead coach of the 1 st XV from next season - a combination that demonstrates the ambition of Heath to continue to develop as the leading rugby club in Mid Sussex.

Commenting on the arrangement, Phil Herbert, Interim Commercial Director at HHRFC said: “It is great news for the long-term future of the Club that a reputable company such as Fairfax Properties - with a local Mid Sussex base and significant corporate credentials - has committed to a three year deal with Heath Rugby Club.

“We look forward to developing a strong working relationship with the team at Fairfax over the coming months.”

Jon Ball, Managing Director of Fairfax, grew up locally and is well known to a number of past and present Heath players.

He added: “I am a big rugby fan and am excited that Fairfax Properties has secured this sponsorship opportunity with a Club such as Heath that is the epitome of grassroots community rugby. We are looking forward to watching Heath 1 st XV compete in London 2 South East next season and working with the Heath Board to help the Club achieve its ambitions on and off the pitch.”

Fairfax is currently developing a small number of exclusive 5 bedroom properties in Broad Street close to Whitemans Green - the home ground of the Club. Fairfax also made a significant contribution towards the building of the Chisholm Stoneley 3G pitch at Warden Park in Cuckfield last year.