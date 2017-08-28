Peacehaven 1, Haywards Heath Town 0: Heath's perfect start ends at Peacehaven

Haywards Heath's unbeaten start to the season came to an end today at the Unibet Arena with a second half own goal giving the hosts all three points.

There are some grounds that the form book just gets ripped up and for Heath The Sports Park or now known as the Unibet Arena is their Achilles heel!

Last season we lost in the FA Cup and then let a two goal slip in the league as the game finished 2-2.

Peacehaven to their credit had a great result away at Pagham on Saturday so would be full of confidence but although Heath have a injury (and now suspension) list racking up it was a strong team albeit some players out of their natural position.

The real turning point of the game happened on 30 minutes as Heath Keeper misjudged a bouncing ball and handled just outside his area, he was shown a straight red for he infringement and Nathan Cooper donned the gloves.

Despite being down to 10 men Heath created the better of the chances in the half but some good defending and goalkeeping kept Heath out.

The second half again saw Heath keep the pressure on but somewhat against the run of play a free kick in from Peacehaven saw the player head towards goal and Karly Akehurst's clearance sliced off his leg and into the far corner.

Heath did not stop their work rate all morning but try as they might they just couldn't find that finishing touch as Peacehaven defended strongly.

Peacehaven were denied by a brilliant save from Omar Bukleb who had taken over in goal for the final 20 minutes (10 normal and 10 added on for time wasting) by a instinctive one handed save from point blank that he turned onto the bar.

You have to take your hat off to the players for the work rate put in over 70 minutes with one player less than the opposition yet still seem the more likely to score.