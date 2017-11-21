Search

Picture gallery: Brighton v Stoke

Brighton increased their unbeaten run to five Premier League games last night with a 2-2 draw against Stoke - here's a selection of action and fan pictures.

Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography).

Pascal Gross celebrates Albion's first equaliser. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Pascal Gross celebrates Albion's first equaliser. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Brighton 2, Stoke 2 match report


Six things we learned from Albion's draw with Stoke

Hughton admits Albion weren't at their best against Stoke, but bemoans penalty decision

Stoke boss disappointed not to win and says ref got penalty decision right

Stephens: We showed our togetherness and steel