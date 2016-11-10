PICTURE SPECIAL: Chi City v Haywards Heath, Hassocks v Pagham plus Rocks action

Our local football teams had a good weekend - and our photographers were there to see them.

Chi City came from a goal down to nab a deserved point at home to Haywards Heath in a Southern Combination premier-division clash at Oaklands Park, photographed by Grahame Lehkyj.

Action from Hassocks v Pagham / Picture by Phil Westlake

Pagham had a fine 3-0 win at Hassocks in the same division, pictured by Phil Westlake.

And Tim Hale was the man behind the lens for the Rocks’ 3-1 win over Wingate and Finchley that took them to the top of the Ryman premier.

