Pointing leaves Burgess Hill Town

Toby Pointing has left Burgess Hill Town.

The defender returned from a long-term injury at the start of the Hillians latest Ryman Premier campaign.

Toby Pointing, Burgess Hill Town FC SUS-150713-151301001

But after his appearance as a substitute against Needham Market on Saturday, Pointing decided he can’t commit as much as he would like to.

Manager Ian Chapman was full of praise for Pointing. He said: “What a fantastic lad and he’s been a great player for our football club.

“He was really disappointed with himself on Saturday and said he just can’t commit himself as like he should be able to because of work and everything.

“He steps away from the club which is a shame. I want to say a special thank you to him because he has been a great player for this football club. He’s a great lad and he’s always welcome back.”

Pointing suffered a double break of his ankle during the 5-1 defeat to Wingate & Finchley in February.

