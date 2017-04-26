Portuguese youngster from Belenenses trailing at Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently trialing a promising Belenenses youngster, according to the players’ agent and a Portuguese media outlet.

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently trialing a promising Belenenses youngster, according to the players’ agent and a Portuguese media outlet.

Bernardo Caldeira is a 16-year-old right-back that has already featured for Portugal’s under-17 national side.

He is believed to be training with Albion’s under-18s and under-23 in a week-long trial as he is assessed by the club’s coaches.

The youngster has been with the Lisbon-based Primeira Liga since under-eight level, although did have a brief spell with Sacavenense.

Mais Futebol, who have run a picture of the player in Albion kit at the training ground, reported that Caldeira’s agent Emanuel Curto shared the image of him at Albion’s training ground to announce the news.