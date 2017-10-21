Pressure mounting on Bilic after home defeat to Brighton

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says he takes full responsibility for his side's 3-0 home defeat to Brighton last night.

The Seagulls eased to all three points and the Hammers now have just eight points from nine league games and Bilic is coming under mounting pressure.

Speaking afterwards, he said: "The board will do what they are going to do.

"It is their decision. We have been in this situation before and we got out. As a manager you take the credit and as a manager you take the full responsibility. I don't want to hide.

"I'm not worried [about the sack]. I'm doing my best."

Looking back on the match, Bilic said: "We were looking forward to this game, with the greatest respect to Brighton of course.

"We looked good this week after Burnley, well prepared. The goals always effect the game - the first we conceded so early.

"They defended well their box and we were a little bit ordinary around the box, nothing special and we waited for the ball to drop to us rather than attacking it.

"Very rarely they were attacking us and right before half-time they scored with some really good individual skill from Izquierdo.

I am the manager it is my responsibility. This kind of defeat always affects the confidence we were building."