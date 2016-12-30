Rangers boss Boddie left 'bitterly disappointed' after Ringmer defeat

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie said he was bitterly disappointed after his side lost to Ringmer 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Rhys White scored twice as Rangers held Ringmer 2-2 at half time but a 69th Stephen Jackson goal was enough to decide the match and condemn Rangers to another defeat.

He said: "I was bitterly disappointed with our players against Ringmer. We started well and if honest we could have scored four in first half. However two basic mistakes saw us going behind from a strong position. We just don't seem to learn from mistakes however we rallied and went in at halftime 2-2.

"They say football is a game of two halves and our second half performance was abysmal compared to the first 45. Ringmer only managed to score once more but we didn't trouble their defence at all whilst losing man of the match Rhys White was a blow.

"It is hard to take when you watch such a Jekyll and Hyde performance."

Rangers face Lingfield on Tuesday and Boddie wants his players to look forward.

He said: "We play Lingfield away in our first fixture of 2017 I have asked the players to forget 2016 and look forward, there is still half the season left and with 3-4 decent results we will be back in the pack.

"Albeit I do worry about the naivety of some of our younger players and will be working hard to ensure they grow up ( in a footballing sense) very quickly."

Boddie has fitness/injury doubts over skipper Sam Fildes our skipper and White. Apart from those everyone is available for selection.