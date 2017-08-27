Returning Smith hails 'perfect' team performance

Returning Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith heaped praise on his team-mates after they secured their first League 2 points of the season yesterday.

A own-goal in the first half from Swindon Town captain Olly Lancashire was followed by efforts from Jordan Roberts and Smith in the second as Reds romped to a 3-0 away triumph at Robins' County Ground.

Smith, who'd been missing since the opening game in pre-season prior to the full 90 minutes he played at Swindon, made a massive impact on his return to the team.

Crawley's skipper teed up Roberts for Reds' second, then struck himself to round off the scoring.

After spending such a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury, Smith was just pleased to help the team off the foot of the Football League and to their first points in four games this season.

He said: "It was a great team performance, getting three goals away from home against a side that were top of the league at the start of the day. They've just come down from League 1, so to keep a clean sheet on top of that made it a dream day for us.

"In the games before this one, we were creating the chances it's just been about taking them.

"At the back aswell we'd let some silly goals in so far this season. We spoke about it before the game and I think against Swindon, from Cat (Glenn Morris) in goal all the up to Enzio (Boldewijn) and Jordan (Roberts) in attack we were excellent."

Smith admits it's been hard watching from a distance in the previous three league games Reds have played this season.

After limping out of Crawley's first pre-season match, Crawley's skipper had not been in a matchday squad since yesterday's showdown at Swindon.

Smith praised the part both head coach (Harry Kewell) and Reds' chairman (Ziya Eren) have played in him returning to full fitness.

He added: "Both the gaffer (Harry Kewell) and the owner (Ziya Eren) have been superb with me since I felt my thigh in pre-season. They made me got and see a specialist, which they didn't really need to do, but thankfully they did that and I've been working hard doing double sessions in Harley Street for about a month or so.

"It's been quite hard being away from the lads, missing the banter and going into training but now I'm back, feeling good and I was pleased to be able to start and contribute with a goal."