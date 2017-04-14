RUMOUR MILL: Barcelona hold talks with Liverpool over Coutinho | Lukaku tells club he won’t sign new Everton deal | Costa hints he wants to stay at Chelsea | Torres urges Griezmann to remain at Atletico | Guardiola insists Kompany has a future at City | Red enter race for Van Dijk

Chelsea have failed in a £51m bid for Italy striker Andrea Belotti - and have been told by Torino they must pay his full £85m buyout clause. (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman admits Romelu Lukaku has told him he will not sign a new contract. (The Sun)

Spanish champions Barcelona have held talks with Liverpool as they attempt to sign Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Sport)

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been told he must sign a new £100,000-a-week contract by the end of the season if he is to remain at Goodison Park. (Telegraph)

Jurgen Klopp has refused to offer any assurances over Daniel Sturridge’s Liverpool future. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will make a decision on goalkeeper Joe Hart’s future at the club at the end of the season. The 29-year-old is on loan at Torino. (Daily Mirror)

Guardiola has insisted Vincent Kompany has a future at Manchester City, despite the 31-year-old defender’s injury problems. (Times)

Liverpool are ready to join the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as they look to make a statement of intent in this summer’s transfer window. (Daily Mail)

In-demand French forward Antoine Griezmann has “the world in his hands” at Atletico Madrid and does not need to leave the La Liga side to become a legend, insists Fernando Torres. (BBC)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has given another indication he wants to stay at the London club, insisting he does not want his partnership with Eden Hazard to be broken up. Costa, 28, has been linked with a move to China. (London Evening Standard)