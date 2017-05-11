Search

RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea ready to swoop for Juventus defender Alves | Klopp confident club will not sell Coutinho to Barcelona | Rooney hints at Old Trafford exit | Watford want Vermaelen on loan | Arsenal receive offer for Bellerin | Marseille interested in Mahrez | West Ham offer Zabaleta two-year deal worth £100,000 a week | Spurs determined not to sell Dier to Manchester United

Dani Alves

Dani Alves

0
Have your say

Dani Alves could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Today’s transfer news