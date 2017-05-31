Search

RUMOUR MILL: Liverpool offer Clichy two-year contract | AC Milan's Bacca and Leicester’s Mahrez on Wenger's wish list | Griezmann tells Atletico he wants to quit | Sanchez and Ozil to leave Arsenal | Marseille target Sissoko urges Spurs not to block move | Newcastle boss Benitez wants Reina from Napoli | United issue a firm hands-off to Real Madrid over De Gea | Batshuayi open to leaving Chelsea

Carlos Bacca

Carlos Bacca

0
Have your say

Is Gael Clichy off to Anfield?

Today’s transfer news