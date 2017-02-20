RUMOUR MILL: Manchester United revive interest in Kroos | Lincoln City heroes receive £5k bonus each | Newcastle United ‘too honest’

Real Madrid are believed to be the latest club interested in luring striker Moussa Dembele away from Celtic Park (The Mirror).

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and are look set to revive their interest in the summer (Independent).

Everton are interested in Macedonian striker Ilija Nestorovski should they have to replace Romelu Lukaku. The Palermo frontman is rated at £17 (The Sun).

Chelsea are willing to pay £70 million for forward Bernardo Silva who plays his club football with Monaco (The Times).

Atletico Madrid are willing to let striker Kevin Gameiro leave the club this summer with Tottenham potential suitors (The Mirror).

Every Lincoln City player is said to receive a £5,000 bonus after beating Premier League outfit Burnley 1-0 in Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says he has been assured his job is safe. The club haven’t won a game in the Championship since a 2-1 win over Burton Albion on Boxing Day (Telegraph).

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal with 16-year-old French attacking midfielder Yasser Larouci after the free agent rejected professional terms with Ligue 2 side Le Havre (Liverpool Echo).

Dutch striker Vincent Janssen is determined to become a hit at Tottenham after a frustrating start at the club. The 22-year-old signed for Spurs from AZ Alkmaar last summer for £17million (Daily Mail).

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback says the club have been too honest so far this season which has seen a shortage of penalties being awarded (Newcastle Chronicle).