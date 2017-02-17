RUMOUR MILL: Ranieri to ring in the changes | Wenger to bow out in summer | Rodriguez in for the long haul

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri will make ten changes to his side for the weekend's FA Cup tie at Millwall.(Daily Telegraph)

Arsene Wenger will end his long reign as Arsenal manager in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez will also leave the Gunners after a huge row in the dressing room after losing to Bayern Munich (The Sun)

Eric Bailly has told Manchester United to sign his Ivory Coast team-mate Franck Kessie from Atlanta. (The Sun)

United and Chelsea target James Rodriguez insists he wants to stay at Real Madrid long-term, despite the 25-year-old forward not featuring regularly under Zinedine Zidane. (The Metro)

Rangers have included former defender Kevin Muscat on the shortlist for a new manager to replace Mark Warburton. (The Scottish Sun)

Everton and struggling Leicester are battling to sign Brazilian midfielder Walace, who plays for Hamburg. (The Mirror)

England Under-21 striker Dominic Solanke is set to leave Chelsea and join Liverpool. (The Sun)

Footballer Anthony Stokes has been ordered to pay an Elvis impersonator €230,000 (£196,000) for headbutting him in a nightclub. (The Scotsman)