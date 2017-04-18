Saunders: 'It’s a competitive league this year and we will have to be at our very best'

Shaun Saunders believes the SCFL Premier Division has been very competitive this year.

His side can win the title on Saturday if they beat Loxwood and Shoreham lose to Pagham. And if they do win it, it certainly has not been an easy ride. Saunders said: “The league’s been really good this year. We’ve had two really tough games this weekend against Eastbourne Town and Hassocks.

“Both were playing for nothing in the league but you wouldn’t have believed it if you had watched the games. Both contested every ball and I would expect Loxwood and YM to the same.

“It’s a competitive league this year and we will have to be at our very best and I am hoping the town will come to support in numbers and we can get that one step closer.”

And Saunders is looking forward to a visit to Gorings Mead on April 29 having enjoyed celebrations there before. He said: “It’s ironic really, when we won the league with Peacehaven we won it at YM, my son-in-law Ash Jones won the league with Horsham there last season and our last game is YM this season.

"I quite enjoy going there. It’s a great club and great people run it, they have a good manager and it’s a lovely place to play.”

And Saunders also praised Melford Simpson, the new signing who made an immediate impact when scoring against Shoreham in a vital win three weeks ago.

He said: "He’s had massive impact. I left Trevor out yesterday (Easter Monday) because he has played almost every game recently. I just felt he’s looked a little bit leggy in the last couple of games and I haven’t been able to get a resting week so Melford has allowed us to get some rest into Trevor.

"The impact Melford has made in the changing room with the lads has been massive."