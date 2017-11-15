Saunders ready to focus on main priority after FA Vase exit

Shaun Saunders was disappointed at going out of the FA Vase on Tuesday night - but says he can now focus on his main priority.

His Haywards Heath Town side lost 2-1 to Sevenoaks Town at Hanbury on Tuesday - after Saturday’s game was postponed.

The team celebrates Trevor McCreadie's goal. Haywards Heath Town v Sevenoaks Town. Picture Grahame Lehkyj

But now Saunders can focus on the league.

He said: “I have said all along, and I know it sounds like a cliche, but for me it’s all about getting out of this league this year.

“These cups are nice and they are good for the club but promotion and getting out of this league has always been my main priority.

“As much as I am disappointed I am not envious of a backlog of league games that could have come as a consequence of it.”

On Tuesday night Sevenoaks went in at half-time 1-0 up before Trevor McCreadie equalised on 48 minutes. Sevenoaks regained the lead on 48 minutes and that goal proved to be the winner. Saunders said: “To be fair it was one of those games that could have gone either way.

“I was just disappointed that after probably dominating possession in the first half we went in 1-0 down.

“I asked for a reaction at half-time and asked them to be a little bit better going forward and we got a goal with 10 minutes of the restart so we get a foothold on the game but within five minutes they went ahead again and knocked the stuffing out of us a little bit.”

Heath are back to SCFL Premier Division action on Saturday with an away trip to in-form Lancing.

And Saunders is looking to stay in pole position at the top of the table.

He said: “It is tight, but we are in pole position. I said to them at the start of the season, we need to be in the pack coming out the other side of Christmas and if we can do that then we will have a chance.

“We have got a good squad of players here and we are looking to get out of this league. I am really pleased with the start we have had.”

And Saunders knows Lancing, who knocked Heath our of the RUR Cup two weeks ago on penalties, will be tough.

“They are in good form at the moment so we know it will be a tough game.

“It’s on 3G so it will be slightly different it will favour them because they are used to playing on it but we have got to adapt and adapt quickly. If we are professional in our performance, I am hopeful of taking the points on Saturday.”

Saunders is hoping Max Miller will be available after missing a couple of games with a knee injury.