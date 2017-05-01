Saunders: 'We’ve been a different class and worthy winners of the league this year'

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders remained upbeat despite his team missing out on the double as they lost in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup final 1-0 to Pagham.

Callum Overton's solitary goal gave 10-man Pagham the victory, but Heath should and could have got something out of the game after spurning numerous chances.

Saunders said: "It’s about taking chances and they get a half chance and stick it away.

"I just can’t fault the players commitment and desire today. They pressed and pressed and asked questions and I just think sometimes it just wasn’t meant to be today."

"I am buzzing for Mark (Bennett), he’s a real top man and they are good side and congratulations to them."

Heath did not have the rub of the green today with penalty appeals turned down and a Melford Simpson goal being disallowed when the referee failed to play advantage,

Saunders said: "They didn’t go our way and the referee made a mistake and he admits he made a mistake but he didn’t do it on purpose, it’s just one of those things. There’s no point getting into him."

But Saunders knows his team have had a fantastic campaign and this did not dilute that. He said: "We have had a great season.

"It’s been fantastic. We won it Saturday and they had a good night out and I did worry about today but I couldn’t fault them.

"The squad’s good and everyone could see that today. We’ve been a different class and worthy winners of the league this year. I’ve enjoyed the day, I’ve enjoyed the weekend and there’s good times ahead for us, only good times."