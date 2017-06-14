Shoreham finally set to learn fate after Haywards Heath appeal hearing

Shoreham Football Club should finally learn whether they are to be handed the Southern Combination League Premier Division title tomorrow.

Mussels, who were guided to a second-placed finish by previous boss Bryan O’Toole last term, could be crowned champions and gain promotion to the Ryman League after league leaders Haywards Heath Town played a player while under ‘sine die’ suspension last term.

Heath were four points clear of Shoreham in the final standings but a nine-point deduction looked set to hand Mussels the title – and promotion with it.

Haywards Heath decided to lodge an appeal after learning their points deduction fate at an SCFL meeting on May, 22.

An appeal hearing at Wembley Stadium will take place tomorrow.

Mussels chairman Stuart Slaney is pleased the issue is finally coming to an end and said: “Everyone involved at the club is relieved that the final appeal hearing is this week, it will bring closure to what has been an extraordinary time for county football and indeed us here at Shoreham.

“I’m hoping come Thursday evening we know what league we will be playing in.”

