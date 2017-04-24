Sidwell hails Albion's talent, togetherness and team spirit

Steve Sidwell says talent, togetherness and team spirit has been behind Albion's promotion-winning season.

The Seagulls wrapped up promotion last week and need three points from their final two league games to clinch the Championship title, after a 2-0 defeat at Norwich on Friday.

Sidwell admitted the squad heard talk about whether Brighton would 'blow promotion' but said: "You hear that but we know what we've got in the dressing room, we know the belief, we know the talent, we know the togetherness and as we've shown this year, talent has won us matches, togetherness and team spirit has also won us matches.

"We knew that when it came to the crunch that we could do it. People might say it again now we've lost this game and with two games to go, are we going to throw it (the title) away? But we know what we've got in the dressing room, we'll go about our business quietly and hopefully we can wrap it up at the weekend."

Sidwell added the defeat at Norwich will make the players more determined to clinch the title and said: "This could be a blessing in disguise. We've had a few of them this year, Preston away was one where we lost and then we came back from that and had a good run.

"We lost at Leeds and came back and won five on the bounce. Normally when we've had a defeat we've come back very strongly and I don't expect anything less this time."

Reflecting on the key factors in promotion, Sidwell said: "One point that sticks out for me is Birmingham away in the Christmas period. We got the last minute winner and went out on our Christmas do after that.

"It was a good weekend, with all the togetherness and then you can look at a lot of factors.

"The home games we've deserved to win, there was Brentford away where we came back and got the draw for 3-3. There's a few things that stick out and it's been a good year."

