Sidwell ruled out of West Brom game

Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell will miss Saturday's home match with West Brom after undergoing minor back surgery.

The experienced midfielder underwent the successful surgical procedure this week, and he will now begin a rehabilitation period before returning to full training.

Alvion boss Chris Hughton said: "It's a minor procedure and it has been successful. In terms of a recovery period, that will become clearer in due course, but we don't expect Steve to be absent for a prolonged period."