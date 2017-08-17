Signing a new contract an easy decision for Knockaert

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert said it was an easy decision to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

The fans' favourite has committed his future to the Seagulls until June 2022 and is looking forward to being part of the club's long-term future.

Knockaert was the Championship player of the season last year and had no hesitation in signing the new deal: “I am delighted and it was an easy decision to make. To be part of the club’s long-term future in the next few years is brilliant.

“This club is very ambitious; we are now looking forward to progressing and the goal is to stay in the Premier League.

“After the season we had last year, it was an easy decision for me to make and it’s brilliant that I’ll be here even longer.

“We have a very good group of people and this club is like a family. I was always clear in my mind that I wanted to stay here, and this new deal proves how committed I am to the club and how committed they are to me.”

Knockaert only thoughts are on the club staying in the Premier League this season and said: “The first season will be about staying in this division, and after that you can always look forward and become more ambitious.

“The goal this season is to stay up and that’s what we will try to do. It’s going to be a tough, but we can do it together.

“The fans will always be very important and we need to have a 12th man behind us, like we did against City on Saturday.

“We want them to be like this in every game because we need their support, and that gives us even more motivation.”

