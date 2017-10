Burgess Hill Town went out of the FA Cup on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Dartford.

Ian Chapman’s men fought bravely but just missed out on reaching the first round of the historic competition for the first time.

Burgess Hill FC v Dartford FC. Pic Steve Robards SR1725349 SUS-171016-104240001

Photographer Steve Robards was at the game. You can see a slideshow of his pictures above.