Slideshow: Saunders' men set up Senior Cup tie with Brighton and Hove Albion

Luc Doherty, Callum Saunders and Karly Akehurst all scored as Heath beat Selsey to set up a third round tie with Premier League side Brighton's u23s.

After the abandonment two weeks prior, Heath again welcomed Selsey to Hanbury on this breezy November evening.

Karly Akehurst has scored the third goal. Haywards Heath Town v Selsey. Picture by Graham Lehkyj

The visitors were the first to go close with Tom Graves clearing off the line. The Selsey number one then pulled off a fine save on 30 minutes tipping Karly Akehurst's long range effort onto the bar.

On the stroke of half time Heath won a fiercely debated freekick that Callum Saunders sent to the back post and Nathan Cooper headed goalwards for Luc Doherty to help over the line from a yard out.

It took until just five minutes before the 90 were up for Heath to double their lead when Karly Akehurst sent the ball forwards and Callum Saunders came out with the ball as the defender and keeper tried to clear and then slotted the ball into the open net.

The game was all wrapped up two minutes from time as Alfie Rogers took a quick corner to Callum Saunders and his ball in was met by Luc Doherty which as the ball dropped Karly Akehurst brilliantly scored with an overhead kick.

Luc Doherty hits the back of the net after opening the scoring. Haywards Heath Town v Selsey. Picture by Graham Lehkyj

It was also great to see three youth team players make their senior debuts tonight with Luke Glover playing 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet in the Heath goal and both Chaz Donohue and Matt Wallis making substitute appearances.