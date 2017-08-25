Smith closing in on Crawley return

Crawley Town midfielder Jimmy Smith is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Smith, whose been out since Reds' first game in pre-season with a thigh injury, could make a return at Swindon Town tomorrow.

Another set to feature in the trip to League 2 table-toppers Robins is defender Mark Connolly.

Connolly was forced off with a hamstring injury in last Saturday's home defeat to Cambridge United but Crawley head coach Harry Kewell is hopeful of his return.

He said: "We've been working constantly with Mark (Connolly) and I'm hopeful we can get him over the line for tomorrow's game.

"Jimmy (Smith) is coming back from a big injury, which has been tough for him. He's been looking good in training but he's only been back in fully for a couple of days.

"You have got to be careful in these situations. These are situations I've been in before myself, your head and your heart is saying you are ready but the body might not be. It's something I've got to take in consideration.

"Jimmy is feeling really good, he's worked really hard but it's now a decision I have to make."

Reds go to league leaders Swindon without a point and sit bottom of the Football League at present.

