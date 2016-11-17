Smith leaves Burgess Hill Town, but Aziaya signs

Chris Smith has decided to leave Burgess Hill Town.

The striker signed for Burgess Hill from South Park in June 2015 before Ian Chapman's men embarked on their first season in the Ryman Premier.

Chris Smith signed for the Hillians in 2015

The club, on their website, said: " The club wishes him well in the future."

But Chapman has added the squad, bringing in Michael Aziaya from Eastbourne Borough FC. Michael can play full-back or in midfield and will come into the squad for Saturday’s game at Lowestoft Town FC.

