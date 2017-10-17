Split loyalties for Zamora ahead of Albion's clash at West Ham

Albion legend Bobby Zamora says he cannot pick a winner when the Seagulls travel to West Ham on Friday evening.

Zamora scored 90 goals for Albion in three different spells and also played 152 games for his boyhood club West Ham and netted 40 times for the Hammers.



He retired after leaving Brighton in the summer of 2016 and is expecting a tight clash when Albion travel to the London Stadium.



Speaking to www.whufc.com, Zamora said: “I think it’ll be quite a tight game and a good matchup. Both are quite similar teams in that they have big, really good centre-halves who will put their heads in anywhere, full-backs who attack, wingers who can do a bit, midfielders who can pick up the ball and play with it and strikers who can score good goals.



“Obviously, I absolutely love West Ham but I also absolutely love Brighton, as they are my two teams and I think they match up well.



"I’d love both teams to take a point; that’d make me happy because I’ve got no real favourites in this game.”



Both clubs have eight points from eight games this season, with Albion 14th and West Ham 15th in the Premier League table.



Zamora said: "I’d like to see them both in the middle of the table so I don’t have to worry about their results when I look for them!



“I want them both up the top end and enjoying their football.”

