St Francis Rangers 1, Langney Wanderers 8: Boddie looking for Churchill inspiration after heavy defeat

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie says he needs to find inspiration from Winston Churchill’s D-Day speech as he looks to get is players to bounce back from Saturday’s 8-1 defeat to Langney Wanderers.

After taking a fourth minute 1-0 lead through Rhys White, it looked like Simon Boddie’s side might build on recent draws.

Action from Saturday's game by Steve Robards

But it all began to go very wrong after the 23rd minute when Langney scored three goals in 15 minutes. Two more goals saw Rangers go into the break 5-1.

Boddie said: “During the break we changed our formation to try and combat the third man running which was destroying us, it worked for a while but then they scored again and we capitulated once more final score 1-8 loss.”

And Boddie was disappointed in his players’ attitudes and now has to find a ‘Churchill-type monologue’ to inspire his team. He said: “In view of our recent results , the way players had applied themselves and other results against top of the table sides where we have sneaked a point (Mile Oak and Steyning) I was bitterly disappointed in our attitude and how we dealt with the opposition.

“We arrived in good spirits looking forward to a tough match as we were aware that Langney Wanderers were a strong side both mentally and physically, with a good mixture of old and new players.

“They had recently changed management and looked to be coming out of their blip and beginning to win again.

“I am not sure what I said after the match, not a lot really! I believe it is in the players’ heads, they do not have enough confidence to realise how capable they are, if you ask anyone who has watched us recently they will confirm how well we have played and the improvement in the side in general has been very good if we look back to August.

“I now have to rack my brains and try and pick the team up to travel to Little Common (top of the table) on Saturday. Somehow I need to find the words to say that equates to a Winston Churchill type monologue in preparing for D Day back in 1944.

“The skill factor is there but the players have to do their bit and “man up” mentally as well as physically , they can’t even blame last season traumatic experiences as over half the squad are new to the club.”

