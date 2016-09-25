St Francis Rangers 2, Storrington 1: Rangers pick up first win of the season

St Francis Rangers picked up their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Storrington at Colwell Road.

Stuart Goodwin and Tom Cousins scored the goals which handed Simon Boddie’s side their first win in what has been a difficult start to the year.

Goodwin gave Rangers the lead on 20 minutes before Ross Fraser equalised in the 75th minute. But Cousins claimed the winner with 10 minutes to go.

Rangers boss Boddie said: “If I’m honest it wasn’t a great technical performance but a real battling one.

“The team deserved their first win. Many things were said but from me, it was a big thank you as we were decimated by injuries and non availability with two of the squad pulling out Saturday morning.

“So the spirit of the squad was for me the big plus.”

St Francis FC. Tom Cousins. Pic Steve Robards SR1627934 SUS-160926-114142001

But Boddie wasn’t particularly happy with the first half despite going in at the break 1-0 up.

He said: “We scored first through Stuart Goodwin and at half time we were still in the lead, a few words were said during the break as if we are honest Storrington had chances but hadn’t taken them.

“Second half began much the same as the first and Storrington scored to equalise, we then went through a crucial 15 minute period whereby we weathered the storm and eventually scored our second through Tom Cousins.

“If honest we then went through one of the longest 15 minutes of my footballing career, but we won and that’s all that counts, our first three points of the season on the board.”

st francis fc v storrington fc. Pic Steve Robards SR1627965 SUS-160926-115300001

Boddie had no subs to use so all 11 players had to play the whole 90 minutes, plus the eight minutes injury time.

He said: “I think after the match most of the boys were very tired having no subs meant that some had to go through the pain barrier and there was a sense of relief, followed by a realisation that this could mean we are up and running at last.

“I did say at the start of the season that I thought we were a month away, a bit longer I know but we have now finished laying the foundations and looking to move forward.”

Rangers have made two new signings to bolster the squad in Sam Fildes and Dave McLaughlin and he hopes to make a couple more in the next week.

Boddie said: “October’s fixtures look tough. We face Steyning, Mile Oak and Saltdean finishing the month with a match against Oakwood. Tuesday we have Old Varndinians at home and we are concentrating on trying to replicate Saturday’s performance for three more points before looking ahead to October.”

