St Francis Rangers 3, Midhurst and Easebourne 3: Boddie left drained after last-gasp equaliser

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie admitted he was drained after his side’s last gasp draw against Midhurst and Easebourne.

His side scored an injury time equaliser and Boddie said it felt more like a win in the end.

It was Jonathan Noakes who ppoed up with the equaliser, just a minute after the visitors thought they had won the game with a goal a minute earlier.

Boddie said: “(After Midhurst’s third goal) However to a man, the team reacted like their lives depended on it and we threw the kitchen sink at them, with what was almost the last kick of the match we crossed the ball deep into the opposition area and our skipper John Noakes popped up with the goal to equalise again on 93rd minute.

“Me? I was drained but it was like winning however it was still a draw and that win we are looking for still eludes us.”

Boddie was confident going into the game that his side would get a result. He said: “To be honest I feel that confidence was deserved as the squad have been working hard recently on the training pitch.”

Midhurst scored first and against the run of play before Rangers equalised just before half time with Ben Haskell, making his senior debut in the starting line-up , finishing off a slick move from front to rear.

Rangers then took the lead through a brilliant free-kick from Rhys White in the 60th minute.

Boddie said: “It would have graced MOTD goal of the month competition as it flew into the top corner from 25 yards with the GK only able to watch it go past.”

Midhurst reacted well if and pinned Rangers back and ended up equalising in the 65th minute.

Boddie said: “For the remainder of the second half it was quite even and if we were realistic a draw was going to be a fair result. Then our luck deserted us again. M&E scrabbled a shot over the line but it hit two of our players and went in off the post.”

This Saturday Rangers travel to Storrington. Boddie hopes to have everyone available and he hopes to welcome back young striker Cam Williams and possibly an appearance on the bench for long term injury Reece Abbott.

He also wants to keep u21 Ben Haskell involved.

