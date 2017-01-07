St Francis Rangers 4, Selsey 0: Boddie's men pick up second win of the season

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie said he was pleased for everyone at the club after his side picked up only their second league victory of the season.

Rangers had not won in the league since they beat Storrington 2-1 in September.

But goals from Christopher Haskell, Rhys White, Stuart Goodwin and Rhys White ensured a comprehensive win at the Colwell Road ground.

And Boddie was delighted after the game.

He said: "Well that feels so good almost forgotten what a Saturday night with three points in the bag feels like. I am so pleased for everyone at the club so many people have worked to get today's result."

And it was in the first half when Rangers laid the ground.

Boddie said: "I have to be honest, it was the first 45 minutes was where it was won. Everything clicked and we pressed high. Chris Haskell opened the scoring, Rhys White scored the second and Stuart Goodwin scored to see us go in at the break 3-0 up. The scoreline was fully deserved, our hard work and skilful football proved too much for the opposition.

"To be honest the half time team talk was quite hard as the players faces were beaming I had to get them focused for second half without taking anything away from the efforts they had put in.

"The second half we weren't so dominant and had to organise ourselves differently from normal. Then a slick pass from Haskell put White through for his second and our fourth."

And Boddie believes there was more goals to be had. "We could and should have scored more but we kept a clean sheet and thoroughly deserved the win. Selsey were gracious and congratulated us acknowledging our efforts.

"Now we need to take what we did today into next Saturday when we play Billingshurst."

But the win did come at a slight cost as Conor Carolan and Haskell picking up hamstring injuries. Boddie said: "They will wake up tomorrow with a few aches and pains but fingers crossed that will recover quickly.

"For me, this Saturday night I am going to enjoy tomorrow I will be thinking how we can reproduce the win more often."