St Francis Rangers boss Boddie: 'Every game is a six-pointer'

‘Every game is a six-pointer.’ These were the words of St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie has his side prepare for their clash with AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

Varndeanians are currently in 15th, four points ahead of 17th placed Rangers in the SCFL Division 1.

And Boddie knows it’s a big one.

He said: “Is the next game a six-pointer? Well if I am honest every game is a six-pointer for the immediate future until we can get into a winning frame of mind we are obviously very aware of other results especially around us.

“I am not unduly worried as we are not quite half way through league fixtures yet and there is plenty of time.”

Boddie added: “All my coaching staff are working hard as are the team and I do really believe we are so close to those three points that will see us begin to turnaround our season.

Rangers were due to host Seaford Town on Saturday, but the weather put paid to that.

He said: “We were off Saturday due to standing water on the pitch.

“I was disappointed as of course you always want to play matches and Saturday afternoon is match day, we will now need to rearrange and it will be mid-week fixture which isn’t always convenient but you can’t control the weather, ask King Canute.

“I did take the opportunity to sit and relax whilst watching the rugby.”

Boddie has lost skipper Sam Fildes to a holiday for two weeks but gained Reece Abbot back from long term injury albeit he needs to play himself in.

Idriz Adedoja is now fit to start having trained and played for the u21s.

Boddie added: “But the downside is Josh White now has to wait a further Saturday to serve the last game of his ban, not the end of the world but annoying.”

