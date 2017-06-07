Stadium sponsor Green Elephants to continue at Burgess Hill Town

Mark and Lisa Parsons, owners of Green Elephants, have agreed for the ‘iconic’ brand continuing as Burgess Hill Town FC stadium sponsor for a further two years, the club have announced.

Mark Parsons said: “"We have really enjoyed our journey with the club so far, and are happy to continue our relationship.

"We are keen to find ways in how our brand and the football club can grow together amongst the local and surrounding communities.”

Hillians' general manager John Rattle added: “This is fantastic news, and the club are keen to work with Mark and Lisa looking at how we can maximise the sponsorship for both of us going forward”.