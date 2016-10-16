Sussex & Surrey Football round-up: FA Cup upsets and league games galore

It was a busy weekend across Surrey and Sussex this weekend. Here’s our round-up.

AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Swindon

AFC Wimbledon were held at home by a solid Swindon side. The Dons had good opportunities to take the win, most notably a penalty from Lyle Taylor that was well saved. Good chances came and went for both sides with Barnett’s goal being ruled for offside and Parrett also going close. They may have missed out on two points but the are now unbeaten in their last eight games.

Neal Ardley reflected after the game: “They did their homework on us and they did their jobs well. They nullified us and we nullified them. In the end it was a pretty tepid game, but it’s a point towards where we want to go.”

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Preston North End

After the international break, Brighton hosted Preston in the Championship. The side conceded early on, Jordan Hugill netting in the 10th minute. In the second half, the Seagulls fought valiantly as Sam Baldock equalised in the 54th minute, Glenn Murray giving his side a 2-1 lead ten minutes later.

Brighton, however, only took a point. In injury time, Simon Makienok- a substitute- headed a long ball past the keeper. Although the Brighton players will be disappointed, this result extends the side’s unbeaten run to six games.

Tomorrow night, the side face Wolves. Brighton’s next away fixture is this Saturday, as the side take on Wigan before hosting Norwich City next week.

Burgess Hill 0-5 Dover Athletic (FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round)

Burgess Hill’s FA Cup dream was over after a 5-0 defeat at home to … league opposition Dover Athletic. It didn’t take long for the stronger team to take the lead, when Modeste grabbed the first goal in the 9th minute. By halftime the score was 3-0 and the game seemed to be over. The second half continued in the same fashion as two early goals saw the score at 5-0 with half an hour to play. Consolidation was the target as the Hillians created a few chances and held out to see the result end 5-0 to Dover.

Ian Chapman was disappointed after the game: “They play a certain way, with pace and power, and they’re good at it. We just couldn’t deal with it. If you don’t defend effectively and get your shape quickly they are set up to exploit that, and for two of the first three goals, we didn’t do things quickly enough. The game was over at halftime, three-nil down against a side two leagues above us, and we were just playing for a bit of pride. I was pleased that in the second half we kept our heads, but we still gave two really poor goals away.”

Cheltenham Town 2-1 Crawley Town

Crawley Town suffered their first defeat in eight matches away at Cheltenham Town. After a 3rd minute home goal, Crawley were up against it as Cheltenham pushed to seal an early victory. After holding out, the Reds saw themselves get into the game but were unable to make many chances going into the break. It wasn’t until the 62nd minute when the next goal came, with Munns coming off a rebound to hit the ball into the net. The game livened up when Djalo volleyed from 20 yards to get his first goal and Crawley’s only one on the day. Crawley Town now sit in 9th on 19 points.

Chipstead 1-3 East Grinstead

East Grinstead came away with all three points in their Ryman League South match up against Chipstead. Raheem Sterling-Parker gave the hosts the lead in the 23rd minute with a fantastic run after a breakaway from a corner. East Grinstead found the equaliser just before halftime with a fierce free kick from Laste Dombaxe that nestled in the top corner. Two half time changes for the Wasps made the difference, as substitute Alex Gaggin scored early into the second half. Marcus Elliot sealed the victory for the Wasps that now sees them leapfrog Chipstead into 18th, with the Chips now one point behind in 19th.

Crawley Down Gatwick 5-4 Wick FC

Crawley Down Gatwick secured their fourth league win in spectacular fashion with a 5-4 home win against Wick FC. The match seemed all but over after half an hour with Crawley 4-nil to the good. In the second half though, Wick led a super comeback and despite the Anvils losing the second half 4-1, their second half goal was the difference.

Dorking Wanderers 1-2 Chatham Town

Dorking Wanderers suffered their first home defeat of the season, but still remain strongly in first place in the Ryman League South. With the score level at half time, Chatham Town were quick out of the blocks to take the lead with a goal in the 49th minute. Wanderers spurred to find an equaliser and were rewarded in the 85th minute when James McShane found the net again this season. With a point a strong result for both sides, Chatham Town broke away and grabbed the winning goal in the dying embers of the match.

Eastbourne United 4-0 AFC Uckfield Town

AFC Uckfield Town made the short trip to Eastbourne United but came away empty handed. The Uckers started strongly with the side full of energy and new signing Merrick James-Lewis showing promise. It took half an hour for the break through, and it went to Eastbourne as they cracked through Uckfield’s defence going into half time. Two goals in quick succession just after the 60th minute seemed harsh on Uckfield and a fourth just before the end saw the result look more one sided than the game seemed to be. The South Combination Premier Division side now sit with 14 points after 12 games.

Horsham 1-1 Whyteleafe

Horsham took the lead early on, Dan Sackman scoring in the 6th minute. Terry Dodd fired a free kick into the wall, but his awareness enabled him to regain possession quickly and play a cross into the six yard box- Sackman connected with his head, giving his side a 1-0 lead. Horsham almost doubled their lead through Luke Colquhourn, a Whyteleafe player, as the defender almost headed the ball into his own net as he attempted a clearance.

Whyteleafe netted an equaliser in first half injury time, Alex Penfold delivering a cross into Andrew Mensah. Left unmarked, the number ten sent a header past the keeper and into the net.

Horsham are currently 14th in the Isthmian League Division One South and encounter Greenwich Borough tomorrow night. This Saturday, the side face local rivals South Park away from home.

Lingfield 5-2 Langney Wanderers

Lingfield recovered from a 1-0 defeat to Loxwood in the cup on Tuesday night, defeating Langney Wanderers 5-2 on Saturday. This is the side’s second win of the month, taking two losses and one draw in their other matches.

Sam Bell, who has been in fine form for the Lingers, completed a hat trick. All of Lingfield’s goals were scored in the second half, Bell opening the scoring for the hosts in the 65th minute. Curtis followed with another ten minutes later, Horn scoring the third altogether in the 82nd minute. Sam Bell humiliated Langney as he scored again in both the 83rd and 85th minute.

Lingfield take on Steyning Town in the cup tomorrow night, as well as facing Alresford Town in the cup on Saturday.

Merstham 2-1 Ebbsfleet United (FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round)

Merstham enter the first round proper of the FA Cup after defeating Ebbsfleet United 2-1 on Saturday, Tom Kavanagh and Charlie Penny claiming the decisive goals. The Moatsiders showcased their attacking threat early in the first half, Antone Douglas’s header hitting the crossbar and Charlie Penny using his pace to create chances for Reece Hall.

However, the Fleet scored the first goal after ten minutes as Darren McQueen dribbled around Phil Wilson and sent a thundering shot into the back of the net. A surge of confidence filled the side as they began to dominate, Sam Deering and Darren McQueen posing a threat.

The visitors were left perplexed in the 26th minute; Tom Kavanagh found the bottom corner with an excellent shot from outside the penalty area. Shortly after, Merstham had an opportunity to take the lead through a penalty. Xavier Vidal was unable to find the target. The midfielder redeemed himself minutes before half time, however, as he delivered a superb free kick into Charlie Penny. The latter connected, scoring with his head. Final Score: Merstham 2-1 Ebbsfleet.

Post match, Hayden Bird commented: “It was a great day, history was made and everyone was quite rightly very proud.”

Redhill 1-0 Banstead Athletic

The Lobsters dipped in form at the start of October, losing their first two games of the month against AC London and Chessington & Hook United. Based on these results, a home advantage did not appear promising prior to Saturday’s game. The opposition boasted fine form, defeating Dorking, Balham and Frimley Green in their last three matches. The visitors still top the table with thirty one points, AC London sitting in 2nd place with twenty five points.

Redhill denied Banstead another three points, winning 1-0. Subsequently, Redhill have climbed to 12th in the Combined Countie League Division One. The side are just one point adrift of the top ten, local rivals South Park Reserves claiming the tenth spot. The Reds have another opportunity to move up the table this weekend, as the side encounter Farleigh Rovers at home.

Ringmer 0-2 Oakwood

The Oaks expected nothing less than a victory from this encounter, as Ringmer currently sit at the foot of the table. Kieron Purkis scored the opener in the 3rd minute, Jack Nourse adding a second in the 52nd. As a result, Oakwood are 13th in the Southern Combination Football League Division One, level on points with 12th placed Langney Wanderers.

The side encounter East Preston tomorrow night in a cup fixture. The side’s next league fixture is at home to Little Common, who are impressively 3rd in the table.

South Park 6-2 Godalming Town

A cruel 90th minute equaliser, netted by Alfie Paxman, only provided South Park with a point last Saturday. The score was level at half time, the Sparks taking a 1-0 lead through Kieran Lavery in the 52nd minute.

At the weekend, South Park put 6 goals past Godalming Town in the first ever competitive match between the two sides. Quartey and Merchant gave the home side a two goal advantage, but the visitors found hope with an equalizer on the stroke of half time. A fabulous display from Quartey saw him earn his hattrick in the second half, with Lavery and Mazzone also getting on the scoresheet to seal a vital win for The Sparks.

South Park have a busy month, visiting Corinthian Casuals tomorrow night and hosting Horsham on Saturday. Next Tuesday, the side take a trip to Hythe Town before competing in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Trophy against Faversham Town on the 29th October.

Sutton Utd 2-1 Forest Green Rovers (FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round)

Sutton United progressed to the first round proper of the FA Cup after a 2-1 win over National League leaders Forest Green Rovers. A 90th minute goal gave the Us the win as Roarie Deacon headed home. The visitors took the lead from a corner, but Ross Stearn equalised with a free-kick in the first half to see the sides level for most of the match. The last minute winner sees Sutton make the first round draw tonight (Monday 17th) with their ball number being 63.

Three Bridges 1-4 Hythe Town

Three Bridges were 1-0 down leading into the break. Hakeen Adelakun levelled the scores but the away side were quick to retake the lead after they converted a penalty in the 76th minute. Two 90th minute goals from Mulrooney-Skinner for Hythe secured their win as Three Bridges now sit in 23rd place having won only one league game this season.

