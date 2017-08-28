TASTE OF THE TERRACE: Harry Kewell wins over the Crawley Town fans

Harry Kewell made a great impression at the Fans’ Forum that followed Crawley Town’s defeat by Cambridge United.

The supporters present gave him a tough time with some searching questions but some criticisms were not well founded and a couple of questioners got the bird from their fellow supporters.

Crawley Town season ticket holder Geoff Thornton. Picture by Steve Robards

Kewell and his assistant Warren Feeney impressed those present with their enthusiasm and belief in both the plans they have in hand and the players they feel certain will deliver a better future.

Of course we have heard that sort of thing before from previous incumbents of the hot seat but the determined Aussie put over his points so well that virtually everyone in attendance was keen to add their personal support.

Questions relating to the final days of the transfer window gained a response on Friday with the announcement of the loan signing of Cardiff City’s young striker Ibrahim Meite. His name will not mean much to most fans but is indicative of the club’s positive attitude.

At the same time there were two departures which I feel will be unlikely to have upset anybody.

Andre Blackman failed to convince the fans of his worth and the form of Cedric Evina at left back in his place has been impressive.

Centre back Addison Garnett has gone to Whitehawk on loan which should benefit him as he rarely disguised his lack of experience.

The players also took their cue from Kewell’s upbeat performance at the Fans’ Forum.

There had been some raising of eyebrows as the fixture list sent bottom of the table Reds off to face Swindon Town, the league leaders. The time was right for an upset.

This one was a slow burner as the home side dominated early on and a torrid afternoon looked in prospect but the Reds withstood the pressure helped by a goal line clearance by Lewis Young.

The opening goal suggested that something had changed as the lads actually got a stroke of luck.

Jordan Roberts put home skipper Oliver Lancashire under pressure as they ran in to meet a cross from Young and although the Swindon man got there first he bundled the ball into his own net. The goal proved a catalyst.

The Reds upped the ante and took the game to the home side so that by the hour mark there was only one team in it. The need to sharpen up their finishing remains but their domination allowed sufficient chances to make the game safe.

Roberts was the main man and fully deserved to get on the score sheet with a drive from outside the box that gave the keeper no chance as it took a slight deflection.

The third goal was ample justification for the return to the side after injury of skipper Jimmy Smith as from 16 yards he effortlessly glided home a precise short pass from Dannie Bulman.