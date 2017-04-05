'The club lost its way and has been sleeping for a while and we’ve woken it up' - Haywards Heath Town boss Saunders:

Could Haywards Heath be a Ryman South club next year?

After their Hanbury Park ground received grading clearance last week, they beat league leaders Shoreham to close the gap at the top to just two points.

Manager Shaun Saunders said: “The chairman, Mick Cottingham, and the club secretary, Mark Russ, told me of their ambitious plans for the club.

“I bought into it straight away and they have been true to their word, the ground looks fantastic.”

With their impressive form this season Heath are looking to attract the locals back to the club.

Saunders said: “We need to get the good people of Haywards Heath to fall back in love with the club.

“They’ve got a team to be proud of and its a great time to be involved with the football club.

He added: “The club lost its way and has been sleeping for a while and we’ve woken it up.”

With Heath’s rapid rise up the leagues in recent years, having finished second from bottom in Division Three in the 2011-12 season, who’s to say that this is their peak?

If they continue in their current vein of form they could push on even further up the footballing pyramid.