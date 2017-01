Burgess Hill Town picked up their first point of 2017 as they held out for a goalless draw away at Tonbridge Angels.

The Hillians had successive defeats against Folkestone, Leiston, Wingate and Finchley and Havant and Waterlooville before tonight's game.

But with new signing Pierre Hazet in the side, Ian Chapman's men held on against a side who were seventh in the Ryman Premier.

Full report to follow...