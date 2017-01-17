Tonbridge Angels 0, Burgess Hill Town 0: 'Point can kick start our season' - Chapman

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman is hoping the point at Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday night will kick start their season.

The 0-0 draw signalled an end of four straight defeats for Chapman’s men and the boss was pleased with how his troops performed.

He said: “Any side that goes to Tonbridge and keeps a clean sheet has done well. They probably have the best winger in the league in Nicky Wheeler and they have Nathan Elder who is an absolute colossus and scores goals for fun.

“I am hoping that point will kick start our season again.

“It’s a big point and hopefully we can start again. We played really well at Havant, gave it a real go against a really good side and was unlucky not to get a point and last night we were resilient and deserved to get a point.

“We have had a bit of a sticky run and a little bit of fear crept in. That’s two games now we have given it a real go and that’s all I can ask of the boys. If we do that for the rest of the season we will be fine.”

Hillians announced the signing of Pierre Hazet on the day of the game and he went straight into the starting line-up.

Chapman said: “He came into the middle of the park, really strong, powerful lad, breaks up play, which is something we have really lacked. It was his first and game and he was excellent - he was strong in and out of possession.”