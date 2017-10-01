Video: Toure's cracking volley puts Hillians through in FA Cup

Burgess Hill Town entertained Wealdstone at the Green Elephants Stadium yesterday, and Ian Chapman’s boys held the National League South side for ninety minutes before delivering a sucker punch just as the fourth official was checking his watch.
Ninety minutes were up and the fourth official was waving the added time board in the air when the ball was sent across the Wealdstone box and there was Cheick Toure, meeting it on the volley to hammer home.
