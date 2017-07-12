Walton heads to Wigan on loan

Albion keeper Christian Walton has joined Wigan on loan, just hours after signing a new contract with the Seagulls.

The England under-21 international passed a medical at the DW Stadium earlier today and completed the necessary paperwork this afternoon.

Walton signed a four-year contract with Brighton today and Albion manager Chris Hughton said: "This is a good move for all concerned - both clubs and the player. Christian needs to be playing regularly, and Wigan offer him the opportunity to do that in League One.

"He played 27 times for Luton last season, and benefitted enormously from the first sustained spell of regular first-team football with them - and it was unfortunate we had to recall him when we did, but we needed him for cover.

"He also did very well in the seven games he played at Southend at the end of the season, and Wigan are getting a very good young goalkeeper who has good experience at League One level.

"For us, we will monitor Christian during his time there and hope that he can continue the excellent progress he has made to date."

