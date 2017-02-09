Warden Park u16s finish the journey

The Warden Park u16 boy’s football team have ended their 5 year period with a resounding victory and finish with a trophy.

On Tuesday February 7, the Mid Sussex District Final was held at Downlands in Hassocks, between Warden Park v Imberhorne. These two teams have competed the previous two finals in the last two years with Warden Park winning both years.

Warden Park got off to a flyer, scoring a goal after 30 seconds to take a 1-0 lead. A wonder goal 10 minutes later from Mickey, near the half way line gave the team a 2-0 platform. After some sloppy mistakes, Imberhorne got back into the game through scoring a goal to peg the boys back. The team then stamped their authority back on the game with a excellent headed goal and the team went into half time with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

The second half began with plenty of possession for Warden Park but the team were not taking their chances. A few substitutions were made and all of a sudden in quick succession 3 goals were scored from Warden Park and a 2nd from Imberhorne. The referee blew time on the game and Warden Park ran out 6-2 winners and won the District Cup for the 3rd year in a row. The competition was only set up 3 years ago and as a result, the boys have never lost a game in this competition.

Once presented the trophy, the boys celebrated with enthusiasm and enjoyment in a what has been a terrific 5 years of football. Mr. Corke was very proud of all the team’s achievements and wishes all the boys the best for the future. They have always represented the school on fixtures with honour and dignity and their talents will be sorely missed. He would like to thank all the players and parents for their support and encouragement.

TEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

2015 Mid Sussex District Champions

2016 Sussex County Champions & Mid Sussex District Champions

2017 Mid Sussex District Champions