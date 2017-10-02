'We can win it, but it will be really difficult' - Chapman on FA Cup draw

Burgess Hill Town will face Dartford as they try to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

And manager Ian Chapman believes it is not impossible for his side to pull off a shock against National League South side.

The Hillians have faced Dartford twice since Chapman has been at the club and they lost 2-1 and 3-1 - the latter was at this stage in 2014.

Chapman said: “They are decent outfit. Anytime you are playing sides from the league above they are going to be decent.

“Over the years we have acquitted ourselves well against those sides and since I have been at the club we have beat Chesham, Aldershot, Leatherhead, Sutton, Wealdstone when they were all in leagues above us - and in one case three leagues above.

“In football there are always a giant-killing, there’s always someone beating someone somewhere.

“Horsham YM beat us a couple of years ago so it does happen.

“Sides have off days. We have got give everytthing we can like we did this last game and enjoy it.

“We can win it, it’s not a game I am going ‘well that’s the end of that then’. It will be really difficult, we will have to be at our best and they will have to be poor but it’s a game we can win.”