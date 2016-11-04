‘We don’t want to fall behind’ says Hillians boss Chapman

After Saturday’s Ryman Premier fixture with the Met Police, Burgess Hill Town go three matches without a league game.

And boss Ian Chapman doesn’t want to fall too far behind in the league - and they already have two or three games on a lot of teams.

Next Tuesday the Hillians host Godalming in the Alan Turvey Trophy before Chalfont St Peter visit the Green Elephants Stadium in the FA Trophy a week Saturday.

That is followed by another home game - their 10th out of 11 - against Whitehawk in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Chapman said: “We don’t want to fall too far behind in the league, we already have two or three games in hand on most teams, and that’s fine but you don’t want to fall too far behind. League-wise we have only lost one in nine so it’s important we continue that.

“This season, I have said all along, it’s important that we break into the top half of the league and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”

But before the league break, they travel to Met Police full of confidence after their 5-1 win in the FA Trophy against Beaconsfield SYCOB (see reprt on page 62).

Chapman said: “Met Police, is a nice place to go. They have not had the best of starts but they turned over Hampton the other day so they are obviously getting better.

“But we should go there with a lot of confidence and hopefully get a positive result.”

Dan Pearse (suspended) and Sam Fisk (unavailable) are missing but Chapman is expecting to have a full squad otherwise with Jack Brivio back from suspension.

Dan Thompson and Okwute Izuchukwu return after injuries. And Chapman will be looking to use different players when they face Godalming in the Alan Turvey Trophy on Tuesday.

He said: “It’s a really good time to look at different players. We want to get a result and get through. We did it against Horsham and had a really good performance from the players we brought in.

“There are lads who have been on the bench like Dan Thompson and Tyrell Richardson-Brown who are first team players but they just need games and this a chance for them to get some minutes.”

