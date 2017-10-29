We'll have to be good at both ends against Southampton - Hughton

Albion boss Chris Hughton says Albion will have to be good in attack and defence when they host an expansive Southampton side this afternoon.

The Saints have 12 points, one more than Brighton after nine games, and Hughton expects a tough game at the Amex.

He said: "We'll have to be good at both ends because they are a very good side on the ball, have a lot of ability and play the game a certain way.

"I don't think they'll change that, they're quite expansive with the way they play and in their last game played two up front.

"We will be very consicious we'll have to defend well because offensively they're very good. The onus is on us if we want to win the game to make sure we put enough pressure on them and have opportunities to score goals."

Hughton also praised the progress Southampton have made in their five years back in the Premier League and also the way they bring through young players.

He said: "They've been a great example as a club with the progress they've made in recent years and getting that right balance and playing an exciting brand of football.

"It's getting that balance of bringing young players through and maintaining good positions in the league. Arsenal have done that very well, Chelsea and Man City are striving to do that now but there aren't too many who have done it as well as Southampton.

"They've got a wonderful model and one thing that home supporters really enjoy seeing are players that come through the system to play in their first team."