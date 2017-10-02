Wenger insists Premier League title race is too early to call

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes it's too early to call the Premier League title race and insists there is a long way to go.

Manchester City lead the way on goal difference from Manchester United, with 19 points from seven games, while Arsenal moved up to fifth after a 2-0 victory against Brighton yesterday.

Arsenal have 13 points, the same as fourth-placed Chelsea, with both clubs a point behind Tottenham in third.

Wenger was asked if the Gunners can catch the Manchester clubs this season and said: "It's too early. Seven games played and 31 to go.

"Last year after six games, Man City was top with 18 points so let's not get to quick conclusions. They played outstanding yesterday (at Chelsea) but there's a long way to go."

Wenger added Arsenal have responded well from their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in August, picking up six wins and one draw from seven games since.

He said: "I knew that after the game at Liverpool, everybody did write us off. But we knew it just depends on us and how much we respond.

"Nothing is permanent. You're not bad in a permanent way if you can do something about it and you're not good in a permanent way if you don't keep your urgency.

"We've responded in a united way and have put some wins together and some good performances as well."

